Wagner tallied 12 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds and a steal across 16 minutes in Sunday's 130-93 loss to the Mavericks.

Wagner delivered efficient scoring in limited action, converting four of five field-goal attempts while reaching double figures off the bench for the fifth time this season. While his upside is capped by his bench role, he's certainly making the most of his opportunities in the second unit. Wagner remains a situational fantasy option in deeper leagues, with his value dependent on increased playing time and a more consistent offensive role.