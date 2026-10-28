Wagner amassed 15 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 125-124 overtime loss to the Celtics.

Wagner delivered his best performance of the young season, establishing season highs in points, assists, steals and minutes. The veteran big man has now scored in double figures in consecutive games, shooting 11-for-17 from the field and 4-for-6 from beyond the arc during that stretch. Wagner remains a reserve behind Day'Ron Sharpe, but his recent offensive production could help him earn additional playing time in Brooklyn's frontcourt.