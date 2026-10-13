Wagner finished with 13 points (4-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, an assist and two steals across 18 minutes off the bench in Monday's 131-122 preseason win over the Wizards.

Wagner provided an energetic contribution off Brooklyn's bench, scoring efficiently inside the arc and converting five of six free-throw attempts. The veteran big man also collected five rebounds and two steals, giving him a well-rounded stat line despite playing fewer than 20 minutes. Wagner's combination of scoring, rebounding and defensive production could make him a useful contributor if he earns consistent minutes, but as of now, he's slated to open the 2026-27 season as the backup center behind Day'Ron Sharpe.