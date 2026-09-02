Wagner did not participate in Germany's latest FIBA World Cup qualifying window as he turns his attention toward the upcoming NBA season.

Wagner appeared in 36 regular-season games for Orlando last campaign, averaging 6.9 points and 3.2 rebounds in 11.9 minutes per contest. The 29-year-old projects to remain a reserve frontcourt option for the Magic in 2026-27, and his limited playing time makes consistent fantasy value unlikely. Wagner could become a streaming option in deeper formats if injuries create a larger role.