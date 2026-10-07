Wagner amassed five points (1-4 FG, 2-2 FT, 1-3 3Pt), five assists, four rebounds and one steal in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 124-90 preseason win over Charlotte.

Wagner came off the bench in his first official game for the Nets, serving as the primary backup behind Day'Ron Sharpe. While only scoring five points, Wagner flashed some playmaking upside, recording a team-high five assists. It appears as though Wagner could play a consistent, albeit modest role, for Brooklyn this season. Assuming Sharpe flirts with 27 minutes per game, expect to see Wagner's playing time in the mid-teens.