Wagner finished with 12 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal across 18 minutes during Friday's 100-97 loss to the Clippers.

Wagner made his presence felt Friday despite logging only 18 minutes, as she showed an efficient touch on offense while ending just one rebound shy of a double-double. Wagner has been one of the most productive players on a per-minute basis of late. He's averaging 8.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.4 steals despite logging just 14.8 minutes per game over his last 10 appearances.