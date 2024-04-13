Wagner provided 17 points (7-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 18 minutes during Friday's 125-113 loss to Philadelphia.

Wagner has now scored in double digits in two of his last three games. He's averaging 17.7 minutes per game this season, but with Wendell Carter leaving Friday's game due to back spasms, Wagner could see extended playing time in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Bucks.