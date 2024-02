Wagner accumulated 16 points (4-7 FG, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 19 minutes during Tuesday's 108-81 win over the Nets.

Wagner has settled in well on a bench role this season, and he's making the most of his opportunities as Wendell Carter's primary backup. Known for his scoring prowess, Wagner has been on a roll of late, scoring in double digits in all but one of his last six appearances despite averaging a mere 16.8 minutes per game in that span.