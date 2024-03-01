Wagner recorded 14 points (6-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 26 minutes in Thursday's 115-107 win over Utah.

Wagner led all bench players in Thursday's contest in scoring while hauling in a team-high rebound total and ending as the lone Magic player with a double-double in a winning effort. Wagner has hauled in 10 or more boards in four games this season, ending with a double-double in three of those contests.