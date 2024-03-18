Wagner supplied 14 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 18 minutes during Sunday's 111-96 win over the Raptors.

Wagner has adjusted to a bench role this season, but he's been playing well even under those conditions, as he's been thriving as a second-unit scoring option. However, the lack of consistency remains an issue, as Wagner has now failed to score in double digits in five of his last eight appearances.