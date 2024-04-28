Wagner ended with seven points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 15 minutes during Saturday's 112-89 victory over Cleveland in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Wagner has averaged 7.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 16.8 minutes through the first four games of the opening-round series against the Cavaliers. The Magic's rotation was basically cut to nine players Saturday, with Wagner, Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac all playing at least 15 minutes off the bench.