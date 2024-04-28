Wagner ended with seven points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 15 minutes during Saturday's 112-89 victory over Cleveland in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Wagner has averaged 7.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 16.8 minutes through the first four games of the opening-round series against the Cavaliers. The Magic's rotation was basically cut to nine players Saturday, with Wagner, Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac all playing at least 15 minutes off the bench.
More News
-
Magic's Moritz Wagner: Leads bench in scoring vs. 76ers•
-
Magic's Moritz Wagner: Close to double-double off bench•
-
Magic's Moritz Wagner: Perfect off bench•
-
Magic's Moritz Wagner: Puts up 14 points off bench•
-
Magic's Moritz Wagner: Posts double-double off bench•
-
Magic's Moritz Wagner: Puts up 16 points off bench•