Vucevic closed with 20 points (9-14 FG, 2-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 116-110 loss to the Pacers.
Vucevic was one of two Bulls players with 20 or more points, leading the team in rebounds and assists while putting forth a balanced performance. Vucevic has tallied at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists in two games this season.
