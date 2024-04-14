Vucevic closed with 29 points (12-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists over 42 minutes during Sunday's 120-119 overtime loss to the Knicks.

The Bulls were already locked into a Play-In matchup against the Hawks, but that didn't seem to matter, and their starters handled a regular workload, though that translated in them putting up solid numbers across the board. Vucevic was not the exception, as he recorded a double-double for the third time over his last five appearances, meaning he will enter the Play-In matchup against the Hawks on a good run of form and ready for a battle against Clint Capela. Vucevic recorded 44 double-doubles during the regular season.