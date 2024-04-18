Vucevic notched 24 points (11-21 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 131-116 Play-In Game victory over the Hawks.

Although Coby White's heroics headlined the game, the most interesting positional battle occurred inside, where Vucevic and Clint Capela went toe-to-toe. Although Capela out-rebounded Vucevic, the Chicago big man displayed his ability to stretch the floor, forcing Capela to play further out. The result was a vulnerable interior defense for the Hawks, and the rest of the team took advantage with productive slashes to the basket. Things won't get any easier for Vucevic in the next game, as he'll face Bam Adebayo in a battle for the eighth seed.