Vucevic (rest) isn't on the injury report for Sunday's game versus the Knicks.
Vucevic will return to action Sunday after missing Chicago's previous contest for rest purposes. The star big man is averaging 15.9 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 32.4 minutes across his last 10 appearances.
More News
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Officially ruled out•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Unlikely to play against Washington•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Iffy for Friday•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Records double-double vs. Detroit•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Drops 26 points in loss•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Leads team in rebounding•