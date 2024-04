Vucevic (rest) has been downgraded to doubtful for Friday's game against the Wizards.

The Bulls have already locked in their seed for the Play-In Tournament and are playing in the second half of a back-to-back set Friday, so it isn't very surprising to see the team downgrade Vucevic from questionable to doubtful. Andre Drummond (ankle) has also been ruled out, so Adama Sanogo, Torrey Craig, Javonte Green and Dalen Terry are candidates to see increased run if Vucevic is officially sidelined.