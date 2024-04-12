Vucevic is questionable for Friday's game against Washington due to rest purposes.
Vucevic posted a double-double in 37 minutes of playing time during Thursday's comfortable win over the Pistons, but he could rest in the second half of the back-to-back set. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Bulls exercise caution with Vucevic since the team has already locked in its playoff seed.
