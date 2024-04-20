Vucevic notched 16 points (7-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 14 rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals over 35 minutes during Friday's 112-91 Play-In Game loss to the Heat.

Vucevic turned in a valiant effort in Friday's elimination game, but the Heat cruised to a big victory with the help of Tyler Herro and Jamie Jaquez. Vucevic was held in check offensively along with the rest of the Chicago squad, as the Bulls were held to 91 points on 38.0 percent shooting from the field. The 33-year-old closed the season with four consecutive double-doubles.