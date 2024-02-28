Vucevic closed Tuesday's 105-95 loss to Detroit with 25 points (12-23 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block across 37 minutes.

Vucevic has recorded three straight double-doubles, and the veteran big man has now reached that feat in eight of his last 10 appearances. Vucevic has embraced the uptick on offensive touches with Zach LaVine (foot) out, and the numbers back that up. He's averaging 21.8 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game since the beginning of February.