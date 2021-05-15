Vucevic tallied 10 points (4-18 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 105-91 loss to the Nets.

The 30-year-old has now posted 11 straight double-doubles, a span in which he's averaging 20.5 points, 14.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 2.1 three-pointers and 0.6 blocks. Despite Chicago being eliminated from play-in tournament contention, Vucevic is still producing elite stats for his fantasy managers. The 10-year center will look to end the regular season on a high note Sunday at home against the third-seeded Bucks.