Vucevic notched 17 points (7-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, five steals, an assist and a block across 33 minutes in Monday's loss against the Grizzlies.

Vucevic didn't have his best shooting performance and needed 19 shots to post a 17-point performance -- that was his second lowest-scoring mark since joining the Bulls. On a positive note, however, Vucevic has been remarkably consistent with his contributions and has scored at least 15 points in 26 straight contests, reaching the 20-point plateau 20 times and recording 16 double-doubles during that stretch.