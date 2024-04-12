Vucevic supplied 27 points (12-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 37 minutes during Thursday's 127-105 win over the Pistons.

With his double-double Thursday, Vucevic is now up to 44 on the season, which is tied with Jalen Duren for seventh in the NBA. Vucevic entered Thursday's contest shooting 48.0 percent from the field -- four percentage points lower than the 2022-23 season -- and 29.0 percent from three, which is his lowest mark since 2015-16 with the Magic. He has been more efficient as of late, and since March 1, Vucevic is averaging 17.9 points on 50.2 percent shooting (including 34.6 percent from three), 10.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists over 33.3 minutes per game.