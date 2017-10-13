Pondexter (hamstring) will not play in Friday's preseason finale against the Raptors, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.

A strained left hamstring will keep Pondexter off the floor once again, and the swingman will officially miss the entire preseason. There's been no word of Pondexter returning to practice in any capacity, but that's possibly because the team wants to remain cautious given his injury history. Consider Pondexter questionable-at-best to play in next week's season opener in Toronto.