Harrison registered 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and five steals across 27 minutes during the Bulls' 96-76 win over the Lakers in a Las Vegas Summer League game Friday.

Harrison got summer league play off to an outstanding start with arguably the most well-rounded line of the night for the Bulls. The third-year pro has averaged over a steal per game in each of his first pair of campaigns, and his defensive prowess was in top form Friday. The Tulsa product may have a difficult time finding a path to meaningful minutes this coming season, however, as Chicago has fortified its overall backcourt depth.