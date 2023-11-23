The Grizzlies plan on signing Harrison to a hardship 10-day contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Memphis' injury report is extensive, allowing the organization the flexibility to add short-term options from the free agent pool. Harrison, a 6-foot-4 guard, is a strong athlete and defender who has 180 games of NBA experience with six organizations. For his career, he's averaging 5.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals in 15.4 minutes. Harrison may challenge Derrick Rose and two-way point guard Jacob Gilyard for reserve minutes in the backcourt.