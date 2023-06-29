The Lakers waived Harrison on Thursday, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Harrison was waived by the Lakers alongside Mo Bamba. Harrison signed with Los Angeles in April of 2023 but didn't make any appearances for the team. The 29-year-old guard will look to join his eighth team in six seasons this offseason.
