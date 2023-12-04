The Grizzlies opted not to re-sign Harrison after his 10-day contract expired Sunday, Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian reports.

Along with guard Jaylen Nowell, Harrison was added to the roster Nov. 24 on a 10-day hardship exception, which the Grizzlies were awarded from the NBA after the team was deemed to have five players out with long-term injuries. Herrington notes that the Grizzlies expect to get Jake LaRavia (eye) back from injury within the next two weeks, so the team elected to part ways with Harrison while keeping Nowell around on a second 10-day deal. Even while the Grizzlies were short on healthy bodies, Harrison struggled to crack head coach Taylor Jenkins' rotation, as he logged just six total minutes across three appearances with Memphis.