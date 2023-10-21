Harrison was waived by the Grizzlies on Saturday.
Harrison joined Memphis on Aug. 31 to compete for a roster spot, but he'll head to the waiver wire following Saturday's transaction. The Tulsa product has appeared in only seven NBA contests over his last two seasons during stops in Brooklyn and Portland.
