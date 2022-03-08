Thompson had 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 FT) and nine rebounds over 29 minutes during Monday's 121-106 loss to Philadelphia.

With Nikola Vucevic (hamstring) inactive, Thompson was left to bear the burden of stalling Joel Embiid. The outcome was unsurprising, with Embiid racking up 43 points and Thompson, as his primary defender, concluding the outing with a minus-nine in the box score. However, Thompson did help offset Embiid's dominance with 13 efficient points of is own. Tough assignment aside, Thompson fills a key role as a back-up big when Chicago is fully healthy.