Bulls' Wendell Carter: Cleared for preseason finale
Carter (thumb) is starting Thursday's game against the Hawks, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
Carter was listed as a game-time call due to an injured thumb, but the team has cleared him for action. The Bulls may elect to limit his minutes in an effort to ensure he's ready for the regular-season opener Wednesday in Charlotte.
