Carter (back) didn't return to Friday's 125-113 loss to the 76ers after exiting the game with 8:11 in the first quarter due to back spasms. He finished with four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) during his time on the court.

The Magic had listed Carter as questionable to return shortly after he suffered the injury, but he remained on the bench for the start of the second half and never checked back into the contest. After suffering the loss, the Magic are tied with the Pacers and 76ers for the fifth through seventh seed in the Eastern Conference standings, while the Heat sit one game behind in the eighth spot. With the Magic eager to avoid the Play-In Tournament by falling to the No. 7 or 8 seed, the team will hope to have Carter available for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Bucks.