Carter had seven points (2-3 FG, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds and one steal in 40 minutes during Sunday's 110-105 overtime loss at Miami.

Carter has been Chicago's most consistent player this season and while he has registered double-digit boards in each of his last four outings, he has failed to top the 10-point mark thrice over that span. The second-year center has at least nine rebounds in nine of his last 10 games, however, so he is proving to be a force on the glass even if he's not scoring as well as he was doing it earlier this season. He will try to bounce back Monday at home against the Raptors.