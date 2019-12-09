Bulls' Wendell Carter: Grabs 10 rebounds
Carter had seven points (2-3 FG, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds and one steal in 40 minutes during Sunday's 110-105 overtime loss at Miami.
Carter has been Chicago's most consistent player this season and while he has registered double-digit boards in each of his last four outings, he has failed to top the 10-point mark thrice over that span. The second-year center has at least nine rebounds in nine of his last 10 games, however, so he is proving to be a force on the glass even if he's not scoring as well as he was doing it earlier this season. He will try to bounce back Monday at home against the Raptors.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...