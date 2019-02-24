Bulls' Wendell Carter: Has pin removed
Carter had a pin removed from his surgically repaired thumb Friday, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The news means that Carter's recovery from surgery has gone as expected up to this point, but the rookie center is still expected to require a splint for the thumb for at least three more weeks. With that in mind, Carter looks on track to be sidelined until the latter half of March, if not the rest of the season. Robin Lopez has stepped in for Carter as the Bulls' new starting center and hit double figures in scoring in seven straight games, averaging 16.9 points (on 67.6 percent shooting from the field) during that span to go with 4.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 rejections in 27.0 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...