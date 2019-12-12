Play

Carter (abdomen/tailbone/head) is considered probable for Friday's game against the Hornets.

Carter is dealing with a variety of issues, per the Bulls' injury report, but it doesn't appear as though he'll miss any time. The second-year big man has started every game this season, and he's averaging 10.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 0.8 blocks over his last five contests.

