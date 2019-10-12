Bulls' Wendell Carter: Likely to play vs. Raptors
Carter (back) is listed as probable for Sunday's preseason matchup against the Raptors.
A bruised tailbone has prevented the sophomore from participating in preseason games thus far, but it seems like he'll get an opportunity Sunday. He averaged 25.6 fantasy points in 25.2 minutes per game last season.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings 2019, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.