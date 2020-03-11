Carter finished with 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two steals and one assist in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 108-103 win over the Cavaliers.

Through his first five games since returning from an ankle injury that forced him to miss a large chunk of the season, Carter has produced 6.8 points, 6.6 boards, 1.2 assists and 0.6 blocks in 24.2 minutes per game, shooting 40.0 percent from the field, and 73.7 percent from the line in that span. Similar to several of his teammates, it's been a rough, injury-riddled season for the soon-to-be 21-year old. He hasn't had the opportunity to show the upside that some may have drafted him for. Assuming he's able to stay healthy, maybe Carter will get a better shot at fantasy production down the stretch of the season.