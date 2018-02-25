LaVine had 21 points (7-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Saturday's 122-104 loss to Minnesota.

In his first game back at Target Center since being moved in the off-season, LaVine led the visitors with 21 points. He received a standing ovation during player introductions and the fans clearly have a soft spot for him. He started well but could not repeat his performance from the previous outing against the Wolves. LaVine is locked in as the go-to player on offense and is a must-start player in all formats.