LeVert finished with five points (2-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Saturday's 112-89 loss to the Magic in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

LeVert's three-point shot failed him in Game 4, and he's now shooting just 23.5 percent from deep during the postseason. He should continue to operate as Cleveland's top bench option, but LeVert has scored in double figures just once through four postseason games after averaging 17.9 points on 54.3 percent shooting across his final seven regular-season appearances.