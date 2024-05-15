LeVert (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Celtics, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.
LeVert started in place of Donovan Mitchell (calf) during Monday's Game 4 loss but aggravated a lingering knee injury and will join Mitchell and Jarrett Allen (ribs) on the sidelines Wednesday. Dean Wade will move into the starting lineup, which also features Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Max Strus and Evan Mobley. LeVert's season will be over if Cleveland doesn't win Wednesday in Boston.
