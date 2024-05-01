LeVert posted three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, one block and two steals in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 104-103 win over Orlando in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

LeVert is in the midst of a tough series, and although the Cavaliers were missing Jarrett Allen (ribs), the team opted to turn to Isaac Okoro and Marcus Morris rather than LeVert. Through five games, the guard is averaging just 7.2 points, 2.0 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 0.8 three-pointers on 33.3 percent shooting.