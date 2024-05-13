LeVert will start Monday's Game 4 against the Celtics, Serena Winters of Bally Sports Cleveland reports.

The Cavaliers, already playing without Jarrett Allen (ribs), also lost Donovan Mitchell (calf) for Game 4, so LeVert will get his first crack in the starting lineup during the postseason. Over the last two games against the Celtics, LeVert has averaged 18.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 51.7 percent from the field. Across 10 starts during the regular season, LeVert averaged 16.2 points, 7.0 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 34.3 minutes.