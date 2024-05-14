LeVert ended with 19 points (9-18 FG, 1-8 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 39 minutes during Monday's 109-102 loss to the Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

LeVert got the starting nod with the Cavaliers playing without Jarrett Allen (ribs) and Donovan Mitchell (calf), providing a lift offensively while ending one point shy of the 20-point mark in a losing effort. LeVert has been a key player coming off the bench for Cleveland this series, posting 15 or more points in three of the four games against Boston. If Mitchell is able to return for Game 5, look for LeVert to return to the second unit to be a spark off the bench. If Mitchell does miss Game 5, LeVert will be called upon again to step into the starting lineup.