LeVert ended with 21 points (9-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and three assists over 27 minutes in Thursday's 118-94 win over the Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

LeVert made the most of his time off the bench in Game 2, ending as one of three Cavaliers with 20 or more points while helping Cleveland claim a much-needed victory to even the series against Boston. LeVert didn't connect on a three but still ended tied for second on the team in scoring to go along with a half-dozen rebounds and a trio of assists. LeVert had a bounce-back game after recording just four points in Tuesday's Game 1, playing a big part in Cleveland being able to steal a game on the road as it now returns home to try and take a lead in the series.