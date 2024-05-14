LeVert (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Celtics.

LeVert started in place of Donovan Mitchell (calf) on Monday night, posting a respectable stat line across 39 minutes, despite the loss. With the Cavaliers hoping to roar back from a 3-1 deficit, the questionable tag is likely just a precaution as LeVert deals with a lingering knee injury.