LeVert (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Celtics.
LeVert started in place of Donovan Mitchell (calf) on Monday night, posting a respectable stat line across 39 minutes, despite the loss. With the Cavaliers hoping to roar back from a 3-1 deficit, the questionable tag is likely just a precaution as LeVert deals with a lingering knee injury.
