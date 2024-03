LeVert (wrist) has been cleared for Sunday's game against Denver.

LeVert will return from a one-game absence due to right wrist soreness. Isaac Okoro (toe) will be inactive Sunday, representing a notable subtraction from Cleveland's cast of forwards. LeVert has averaged 17.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists in seven games without Okoro this season, and while the latter's absence might not be the only correlation to his scoring performance, LeVert's usage should receive a slight uptick.