LeVert had 21 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes during Saturday's 116-97 loss to the Lakers.

The Cavaliers struggled badly on the offensive end of the court, but LeVert made his presence felt despite coming off the bench by recording his 15th game with 20 or more points this season. LeVert will continue to have decent fantasy upside despite his bench role due to his scoring prowess. He's scored 15 or more points in three of his last four appearances.