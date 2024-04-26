LeVert logged 15 points (5-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one block over 29 minutes during Thursday's 121-83 loss to the Magic in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference's first round.

LeVert benefited from the game being a blowout to deliver a decent stat line, and it's worth noting he also logged more than 25 minutes off the bench for the first time in the series. LeVert should remain the Cavaliers' main scoring weapon off the bench, but on that role and given the heavy workload the starters tend to endure on a regular basis, his upside in DFS and playoff slates isn't very high. For what is worth, he's averaging 9.3 points per game while shooting 35.7 percent from the field in the series.