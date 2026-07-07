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Bucks' Caris LeVert: Traded to Milwaukee

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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LeVert was traded from the Pistons to the Bucks on Tuesday along with two second-round picks in exchange for Taurean Prince and Gary Harris (groin), Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

LeVert will depart from the Pistons after just one season, during which he averaged 7.4 points, 2.7 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 19.3 minutes per contest across 60 regular-season appearances. The 31-year-old is likely to operate in a reserve role while serving as a veteran presence for a young Bucks team during the 2026-27 season.

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