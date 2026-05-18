LeVert accumulated 11 points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 17 minutes during Sunday's 125-94 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

LeVert had a difficult season overall in Detroit, and injuries certainly played a role. Across 60 regular-season appearances, LeVert averaged a career-low 19.2 minutes per contest with 7.4 points, 2.7 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointers on 41.7 percent shooting from the field. He has one more year left on his current contract with Detroit.