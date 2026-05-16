LeVert (heel) is questionable for Sunday's Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Cavaliers.

LeVert continues to deal with a lingering right heel contusion that has shadowed him for much of this series. While the injury hasn't forced him to miss any time yet, his status remains uncertain for Sunday's do-or-die matchup. The veteran wing's availability is vital for Detroit's bench depth, especially considering his massive 24-point performance earlier in Game 4. If LeVert is ultimately limited or sidelined Sunday, expect Marcus Sasser and Javonte Green to take on larger roles in the backcourt rotation as the Pistons look to complete their comeback from a 3-2 series deficit.